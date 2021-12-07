19 U.S. states now have detected the omicron COVID-19 variant
Published
States that have detected the variant range from Hawaii to Massachusetts. The reports are part of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Published
States that have detected the variant range from Hawaii to Massachusetts. The reports are part of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Watch VideoMichigan is now among 25 states in the U.S. where the Omicron variant is being reported.
The first case in..
Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 10, 2021
Hong Kong will require inbound travellers from the United States to spend seven days at a..