Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite's behalf. (Dec. 17)
Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite's behalf. (Dec. 17)
The ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein said there was "no reason" for her to testify in the sex trafficking trial, arguing that..
It remained unclear whether Ms. Maxwell would testify in her own defense, a choice that carries enormous risk.
#maxwell