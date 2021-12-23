New Year’s Eve Celebration In Times Square Scaled Back Due To Omicron Surge
Published
The number of people admitted to viewing areas will be reduced from the standard 58,000 to 15,000 to allow for social distancing.Full Article
Published
The number of people admitted to viewing areas will be reduced from the standard 58,000 to 15,000 to allow for social distancing.Full Article
The old plans had asked for spectators to be either vaccinated or tested-and-masked. [ more › ]
FOX Cancels , 'New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' , Amid Spike In COVID Cases.
FOX Cancels , 'New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' , Amid..