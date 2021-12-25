California surfer killed in apparent shark attack
Published
A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. (Dec. 25)
Published
A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. (Dec. 25)
Beachgoers in Morro Bay area are ordered to stay out of the water after an accident on Christmas Eve.
The body of a man who had been on a boogie board was found off the coast of Morro Bay. The death was believed to be the only fatal..