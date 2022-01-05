Oldest US veteran of WWII dies at 112
Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. dies at age 112; Brooks was working at a sawmill when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940. (Jan. 5)
Watch VideoLawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country —..