Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect lose bid to reduce bail; teen waives key hearing
Published
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused killing four students and injuring seven people in the Oxford High School shooting in November.
Published
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused killing four students and injuring seven people in the Oxford High School shooting in November.
A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing, and a judge rejected a request by..