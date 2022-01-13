Joe Rogan Targeted by Over 260 Scientists in Open Letter Urging Spotify to Take Action on ‘Mass-Information Events’

A group of more than 260 scientists, medical professionals, professors and science communicators are urging Spotify to take action against “mass-information events” on its platform, singling out podcast host Joe Rogan in particular.



In the open letter dated Jan. 10, a Dec. 31 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” in which guest Dr. Robert Malone (who was suspended from Twitter for spreading false COVID-19 information) promoted “baseless conspiracy theories” is used as an example of the show’s history of “broadcasting misinformation.”



“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter reads, as it urges the platform to establish a policy to moderate the spreading of false information. “We are calling on Spotify to take action against the mass-misinformation events which continue to occur on its platform. With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, ‘JRE’ is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Though Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, the company presently has no misinformation policy.”



The group of scientists points out how Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, ranging from discouraging vaccination in young people to promoting the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. “Unvaccinated 12-34 year olds are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who are fully vaccinated,” the letter reads as it points out that the average age of “The Joe Rogan Experience” listeners is 24-years-old.



“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform,” the letter adds, as the undersigned note that as scientists they “face backlash and resistance as the public grows to distrust our research and expertise” and are working to repair “the public’s damaged understanding of science and medicine.”



The letter concludes with strong words for Spotfiy: “We, the undersigned doctors, nurses, scientists, and educators thus call on Spotify to immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”



You can read the full letter here.