Hundreds of Doctors Demand Spotify Implement a Covid-19 ‘Misinformation Policy’ Due to Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Published
Two hundred and seventy “scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators” are requesting Spotify add a misinformation policy for its platform due to Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The “Open Letter to Spotify” calling for action against Rogan came as a result of Rogan’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone. The […]Full Article