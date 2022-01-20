Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Indefinitely in Emotional Instagram Post

Adele is postponing her planned Las Vegas residency, the songwriter and performer announced on Thursday in a tearful post on Instagram.



“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said in the Instagram message. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”



Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the residency was supposed to kick off on Friday, Jan. 21. Adele said all dates will be rescheduled.



“I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” a visibly upset Adele continued as she explained that she and her crew had been trying to make tomorrow’s debut date. “We’ve been awake for 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again.”



Adele promised the dates will be rescheduled and they’ll get the show finished, saying “We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show, and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it ain’t ready.”



Adele released her fourth studio album, “30,” in November and it was quickly certified platinum three times by the RIAA. Her Las Vegas residency was announced later in November, with plans to run from Jan. 21 through April 16.



New dates have not yet been announced. You can watch Adele’s message in the video below.





