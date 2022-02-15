‘How I Met Your Father': Hulu Picks Up Comedy for Season 2

Hulu has picked up “How I Met Your Father” for Season 2, the streamer announced Tuesday.



The second season will span 20 episodes.



Season 1 of the show debuted last month, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, who with the help of Kim Cattrall as future Sophie, tells her son the story of how she met his father. The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran.



“Obviously our show is about love and finding your person,” Duff previously told TheWrap, noting it is also about “remaining hopeful.”



“I think the thing that breeds hope into all of these characters is their new relationships. These friends meet on the first night — some of us. … Everyone needs something from each other. And you’re going to see that. Sharing the stories with new people helps breath hope into these characters, I think,” Duff continued. “They’ve been struggling and they’re flailing a little bit and no one’s quite figured out how to get both feet on the ground and I think that’s going to be the fun in exploring their stories and their relationships and continuing learning about these characters.”



“How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are also executive producers along with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londry. Duff is a producer. The series comes from 20th Television.



“Isaac and Elizabeth’s inspired vision for ‘How I Met Your Father’ has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season,” Jordan Helman, head of scripted content, Hulu Originals, said in a statement.