Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave
A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change. (July 14)
A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern France on..
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C..
