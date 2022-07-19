22-Year-Old Elisjsha Dicken Praised for Taking out Indiana Mall Mass Shooter
Twenty-two-year-old Elisjsha Dicken is being praised for shooting and stopping Sunday's mass shooter in Indiana's Greenwood Park Mall.Full Article
Watch VideoA gunman killed three people and injured two on Sunday evening in the food court of an Indiana mall before being fatally..
Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind a 20-year-old's decision to open fire in an Indiana mall on Sunday..
Greenwood, Indiana, police chief Jim Ison described the 22-year-old who shot and killed a mall attacker as the "hero of the day."