Sesame Place responds to claim that costumed character ignored Black children
Published
A mother says a performer at the popular Sesame Place theme park in Pennsylvania intentionally ignored her two Black daughters during a parade.Full Article
Published
A mother says a performer at the popular Sesame Place theme park in Pennsylvania intentionally ignored her two Black daughters during a parade.Full Article
Sesame Place, an amusement park based on Sesame Street, defended one of their employees amid accusations of ignoring 2 young..