Turley on Trump Raid: 'Why Didn't Merrick Garland Ask for a Special Counsel to Be Appointed?'
Published
Monday, during an appearance on FNC's "Jesse Watters Primetime" following news that the FBI had raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL for undisclosed reasons, George Washington University Law School professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley questioned why Attorney General Merrick Garland would not have proceeded with a special counsel before green-lighting the raid.Full Article