US Army pulls Majors' ads
The U.S. Army has pulled its ad campaign with Jonathan Majors after the actor was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. (March 27)
The arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has upended the Army's newly launched advertising campaign aimed at reviving the service's..
Army leaders were hopeful that the popularity of the star would help them reach the youth audience.
The U.S. Army has halted promotion of its new recruitment ads featuring actor Jonathan Majors amid assault allegations surrounding..