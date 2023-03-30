2 US military helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
Published
The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, officials said.
Published
The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, officials said.
Two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army's Fort..
The military helicopters were involved in a routine training mission when the incident happened.