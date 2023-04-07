Mets walk to 9-3 win over Marlins in home opener
Published
Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season and the New York Mets won beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 in their home opener. Miami starter Edward Cabrera walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers. Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets. They improved to 4-1 against Miami this season and rebounded from a three-game sweep in Milwaukee that completed a 3-4 road trip to start the season.Full Article