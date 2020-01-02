Sam Clench: Jacinda Ardern showed Scott Morrison how to lead during a national crisis

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

COMMENT: Scott Morrison is copping it again today over his response to the bushfire crisis. He should look to the example of his counterpart from New Zealand, writes Sam Clench of news.com.au . Scott Morrison is copping it again.Yesterday,... COMMENT: Scott Morrison is copping it again today over his response to the bushfire crisis. He should look to the example of his counterpart from New Zealand, writes Sam Clench of news.com.au . Scott Morrison is copping it again.Yesterday,... 👓 View full article

