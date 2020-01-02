Global  

U.S. defense secretary urges North Korea to negotiate on denuclearization

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday said the United States still sees a political agreement on denuclearization as the best path forward on North Korea, but that American forces remained prepared to fight if necessary.
