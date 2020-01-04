Scott Morrison slammed after tweet spruiking new bushfire measures

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Scott Morrison has spoken out after he was slammed for tweeting a short clip spruiking his latest measures to help deal with the bushfire crisis.The 50-second video, authorised by the Liberal Party, describes the Morrison government's... Scott Morrison has spoken out after he was slammed for tweeting a short clip spruiking his latest measures to help deal with the bushfire crisis.The 50-second video, authorised by the Liberal Party, describes the Morrison government's... 👓 View full article

