Scott Morrison slammed after tweet spruiking new bushfire measures

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Scott Morrison slammed after tweet spruiking new bushfire measuresScott Morrison has spoken out after he was slammed for tweeting a short clip spruiking his latest measures to help deal with the bushfire crisis.The 50-second video, authorised by the Liberal Party, describes the Morrison government's...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger 01:06

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.

Bushfire recovery agency established as Scott Morrison brushes off criticism

A national bushfire recovery agency has been set up to provide a range of support measures including for mental health.
After Abe, Aussie PM Morrison postpones visit to India

After Abe, Aussie PM Morrison postpones visit to IndiaAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison indefinitely postponed his visit to India in order to lead his government’s endeavour to control ravaging bushfire in...
