Reform USAID Energy Aid Policies Now – OpEd

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

President Trump should direct USAID to support coal and gas, not just wind and solar



By Paul Driessen and David Wojick*



Apparently unable to grasp the cruel irony, USAID Commissioner Mark Green boasts that “electricity enables access to refrigeration to store fish, milk and vaccines. Electricity brightens the night and... 👓 View full article

