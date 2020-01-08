Global  

Arrest warrant issued against Carlos Ghosn's wife in Japan

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*Tokyo:* Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of the former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled the country. The warrant was issued as the fallout from the escape of one of Japan's most high-profile criminal suspects continues, with authorities pledging tighter border...
News video: Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened 01:44

 JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two different clients were leased using faked documents forged by an employee of the company who acted...

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo. [Video]Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo.

Media reports in Japan say Carlos Ghosn, the ousted Nissan boss who is now the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, began his astonishing escape from the country on a bullet train before fleeing to..

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan
Hindu

Japan issues arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife

Carole Ghosn is suspected of making a false statement to investigators.
BBC News


