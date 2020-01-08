Arrest warrant issued against Carlos Ghosn's wife in Japan
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () *Tokyo:* Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of the former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled the country. The warrant was issued as the fallout from the escape of one of Japan's most high-profile criminal suspects continues, with authorities pledging tighter border...
JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two different clients were leased using faked documents forged by an employee of the company who acted...
Media reports in Japan say Carlos Ghosn, the ousted Nissan boss who is now the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, began his astonishing escape from the country on a bullet train before fleeing to..