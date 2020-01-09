صالح ع.ع. المشيقح RT @Reuters: Japan PM Shinzo Abe will go ahead with trip to the Middle East: NHK https://t.co/qfhplqaGrW https://t.co/tLt2xbjTk3 6 days ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Japan PM heading to Middle East as planned, warship dispatch ordered: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will go ahead with a p… 1 week ago Chris Lajambe RT @xcyrilcherian: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will visit Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE from January 11 to 15, to assess security and safety o… 1 week ago Cyril Cherian Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will visit Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE from January 11 to 15, to assess security and saf… https://t.co/0pHy7lIi5B 1 week ago