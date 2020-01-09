Global  

Japan PM Shinzo Abe will go ahead with trip to the Middle East: NHK

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proceeding as planned with a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from the weekend, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
