British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain's royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said.
British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

 ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS. IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE COUPLE SAID THEY WOULD SPEND TIME IN NORTH AMERICA AND RIP UP LONG-ESTABLISHED RELATIONS WITH THE...

