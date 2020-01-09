Iran Says Won’t Give Black Box Of Crashed Plane To Boeing
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will not hand over flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday, either to the aircraft’s manufacturer or US aviation authorities.
The statement was issued on Wednesday as the leaders of Ukraine and Canada,...
