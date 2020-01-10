Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi Still Holding Impeachment Articles, Wants Clarity On Trial Rules

Eurasia Review Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
By Ken Bredemeier

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she probably would soon send two articles of impeachment targeting President Donald Trump to the Senate so his trial can start, but she again demanded that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell first tell her the rules for the trial. 

“At some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'

Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon' 01:07

 Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the statements during a press conference on Thursday. No, I'm not holding [the Articles of Impeachment] indefinitely ... I'll send them over when I'm ready. That will probably be soon,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday [Video]House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published

Articles Of Impeachment Arrived In The Senate. The Trial Comes Next. [Video]Articles Of Impeachment Arrived In The Senate. The Trial Comes Next.

The process of sending the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate included a lot of pomp and circumstance.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential...
WorldNews

Feinstein, Manchin join Democrats pressuring Pelosi to send impeachment articles to Senate

More Democrats are urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate so a trial can get underway....
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

rossssc

Rocko Absolutely amazing, even .@chrislhayes does this #MSNBC crap, even after ALL the new evidence that has come out ove… https://t.co/yCHQxXEglI 1 hour ago

mahanonangel

who sacked my saccules RT @dynamicsymmetry: For fuck’s sake, she’s conservative to a fault, it’s why I was and am still very miffed at her for holding off so long… 3 hours ago

dynamicsymmetry

Dr. Sunny Moraine PhD in Awful Things For fuck’s sake, she’s conservative to a fault, it’s why I was and am still very miffed at her for holding off so l… https://t.co/KlmQTmQTyE 3 hours ago

BamaFan1121

Mike V. Seriously, Pelosi going to stop and pose for pictures with other Dems holding their Impeachment pens and still tell… https://t.co/QdBVJZ50I6 5 hours ago

MargaretBrown16

Margaret Brown RT @JCreatureTravel: On @msnbc now, why are they still asking what was accomplished by Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment? Gro… 6 hours ago

JCreatureTravel

Jeanine Barone On @msnbc now, why are they still asking what was accomplished by Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment? Groundhog Day!! 11 hours ago

ConsiderThisToo

ConsiderThis RT @DirkSchwenk: She games it brilliantly. And she's still doing it because everyone's talking about how Senate trials were managed past a… 17 hours ago

AddictedtoKCMO

Love KC RT @Gedsudski: Is anyone still questioning #Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment a little longer?! 😂 I bet #MitchMcConnell wishe… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.