Pelosi Still Holding Impeachment Articles, Wants Clarity On Trial Rules
Friday, 10 January 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she probably would soon send two articles of impeachment targeting President Donald Trump to the Senate so his trial can start, but she again demanded that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell first tell her the rules for the trial.
Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the statements during a press conference on Thursday. No, I'm not holding [the Articles of Impeachment] indefinitely ... I'll send them over when I'm ready. That will probably be soon,...