Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

France 24 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and "U.S. adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard 00:48

 A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian passenger plane, blames US for 'human error'

Iran had previously rejected suggestions that one of its missiles brought down the plane near the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday. 
Zee News

Iran admits it has 'shot down' the Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) According to state TV reports, Iran has admitted that it has ‘shot down' the Ukrainian passenger plane by ...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rotmex4real

Olaniyan Emmanuel Olamide Ó'DÚRÓTÌMÍ RT @AJENews: LATEST: Iran has announced that its military "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 on board. Read… 3 seconds ago

uziaq

'Adzim Jelani RT @omnitos: Condolences to the families of Ukranian Flight 752, Iran admits that shot it unintentionally... #FlightPS752 https://t.co/Dd2… 5 seconds ago

jlew52x

Jerry Lewnau RT @LouDobbs: Iran minister admits Iranian military shot down Ukrainian jetliner by mistake #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs https://t.co/DzD2Ob… 6 seconds ago

Mandeep_sonu

Justice for #KashmiriPandits 🇮🇳 RT @TarekFatah: Iran, the country that can't organize a funeral without killing 50 of its own citizens, now admits, it 'unintentionally' sh… 10 seconds ago

gisel_esmeralda

Gisel Arriaga RT @CNN: BREAKING: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in… 11 seconds ago

B555A555M

ต้นเอง🌱🐷 RT @cnni: BREAKING: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in… 12 seconds ago

annegc1

Anne Lenoir RT @towersight: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV.. https://t.co/Yeygdz… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.