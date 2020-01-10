Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan: Duchess returns to Canada as Queen seeks solution

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Queen asks senior staff to find a way forward after Harry and Meghan chose to "step back" from their roles.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website 00:46

 Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website outlining their "progressive new role" within the British monarchy after announcing their intention to denounce their status as "senior royals".

What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan? [Video]What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan?

What sort of reception can Harry and Meghan expect if they do decide to set up home in Canada?

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Calls for Emergency Meeting After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Shocking Announcement

Queen Elizabeth is rallying the royal family. Following Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle)’s announcement that they wish to “step...
Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Left Archie in Canada, Will Reunite With Him Soon (Report)

When Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to England to make their huge announcement that they’re stepping back from their duties in the royal...
