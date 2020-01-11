Global  

‘Cautious optimism’: Northern Ireland’s government restored after 3-year deadlock

France 24 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Northern Ireland's government reopened for the first time in three years on Saturday after rival parties rallied around a new power-sharing deal aimed at helping the province face the challenges of Brexit.
Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed

Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed

 Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive [Video]Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Powersharing is set to return to Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein joined the DUP leadership in backing a deal to re-enter devolved government together. Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said a..

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant

UK, Ireland push for resumption of suspended N Ireland govt

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud...
Northern Ireland to get devolved government back after three-year gap

The main Irish nationalist and pro-British unionist parties in Northern Ireland agreed to return to a power-sharing government on Friday after a three-year...
