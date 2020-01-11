Global  

Puerto Rico earthquake aftershocks again rattle coastline as residents deal with disaster after disaster

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has not stopped shaking since a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday forced thousands of families to sleep outside, jeopardized the territory’s weak power infrastructure and frayed the nerves of residents who have endured more than two years of catastrophe after catastrophe. Unceasing seismic activity on a fault just off the […]
News video: Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power

Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power 01:47

 The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the most severe in a series of tremors off the US territory over the past 10 days.

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico [Video]Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico

Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to serve those impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Health care professionals from South Florida are flying to San Juan to meet with a team of..

Puerto Rico earthquake caught on camera

A camera was rolling in a sound recording booth when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday. It was followed three hours later by...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesNYTimes.comReutersCBS NewsCBS 2

One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS 2CBS News

