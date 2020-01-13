Global  

Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians: state media

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran's government spokesman dismissed on Monday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump voicing support for Iranians, saying the Iranian people would remember he killed a top general and was the reason many were facing economic challenges, state media said.
News video: War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives 01:14

 War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters [Video]Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:11Published


Death toll from Kerman stampede rises to over 50 during Soleimani's mourning

Tehran [Iran], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman in Iran has claimed...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

