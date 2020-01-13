Global  

Helicopters drop food for wallabies in Australia

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Rescue work continues in Australia, including a new effort to protect a group of endangered wallabies, related to kangaroos. Helicopters dropped thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes in a national park where fires have burned the wallabies' natural food sources. Officials say they'll continue the food drops until they're sure the animals can find their own food and drink.
Carrots falling from the sky: Australia drops 4,600 pounds of food, water from helicopters to feed hungry wallabies

The New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service dropped thousands of pounds of food to assist the Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby population.
