Helicopters drop food for wallabies in Australia

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rescue work continues in Australia, including a new effort to protect a group of endangered wallabies, related to kangaroos. Helicopters dropped thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes in a national park where fires have burned the wallabies' natural food sources. Officials say they'll continue the food drops until they're sure the animals can find their own food and drink.


