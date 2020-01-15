Global  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries. “The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international […]
