Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries. “The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international […]
One of the most loved international couples, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the 77th Golden Globes. The couple look supremely stylish in their classy... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just Jared •DNA •Just Jared Jr •Sify