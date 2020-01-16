Global  

UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry will make his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future.
News video: Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit 04:40

 ABC news royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the latest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion? [Video]Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion?

Meghan Markle's shift to recycled outfits and high street style staples seemed to foreshadow her and Price Harry's decision to step back from the royal family.

Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan [Video]Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan The star is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of..

UK’s Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split


Meghan lawsuit: Documents suggest father Thomas Markle could testify

The prospect of a court battle is more bad news for a British royal family already shaken by Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to drop out of full-time royal...
