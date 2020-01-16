Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Watch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's



All but one senator signed the oath book. Republican Sen. James... Watch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial . Senators were called up in groups of four to sign the oath book. Roberts was also sworn in to preside over the trial.All but one senator signed the oath book. Republican Sen. James 👓 View full article

