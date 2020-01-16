Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Watch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Senators were called up in groups of four to sign the oath book. Roberts was also sworn in to preside over the trial.
All but one senator signed the oath book. Republican Sen. James...
While his job will be ceremonial in nature, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he may be called to weigh in on some key..