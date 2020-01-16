Global  

Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In

Newsy Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn InWatch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Senators were called up in groups of four to sign the oath book. Roberts was also sworn in to preside over the trial. 

All but one senator signed the oath book. Republican Sen. James...
News video: Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In

Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In 02:27

 All but one senator took an oath to serve as jurors in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

