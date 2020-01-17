Global  

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally

Newsy Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of RallyWatch VideoA circuit court judge in Virginia has upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds ahead of a pro-gun rights rally scheduled for Monday.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking an injunction against the ban. They argued it would violate...
News video: Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally 01:17

 ​Under the terms of the ban, weapons of any kind will be prohibited on the grounds of the state Capitol from Friday night until Tuesday.

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned [Video]Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville [Video]Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 02:09Published


Virginia lawmakers set to vote on Capitol gun ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to vote Friday on whether to ban guns at the state Capitol. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have set...
Seattle Times

Virginia's Ralph Northam announces temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds, state of emergency

Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., declared a state of emergency Wednesday and said he is temporarily banning individuals from carrying firearms and other weapons on...
FOXNews.com

CvilleDems

Charlottesville Dems RT @WAVY_News: #BREAKING Judge upholds @GovernorVA Northam's ban on weapons of all kinds at upcoming gun rally. https://t.co/I0iGNJhfAW 4 minutes ago

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said: "This is the right decision. I took this action to protect Virginians from credible thr… 9 minutes ago

norfolkology

Norfolkology RT @WAVY10Bob: UPDATE: Appeal filed after judge upholds Northam's temporary ban on all weapons on Virginia Capitol grounds (Via WAVY TV 10… 16 minutes ago

mikey22701

Michael V. McClary Judge upholds ban on weapons at gun rally in Virginia https://t.co/Rf5SUCAh4O 27 minutes ago

dwgelbman

Doris Gelbman RT @CBS19News: A judge has denied a request for an injunction against Governor Ralph Northam's temporary gun ban for Capitol Square. https:… 27 minutes ago

WAVY10Bob

Robert Bennett UPDATE: Appeal filed after judge upholds Northam's temporary ban on all weapons on Virginia Capitol grounds (Via W… https://t.co/UFSPOZLy9f 46 minutes ago

WAVY_News

WAVY TV 10 #BREAKING: Appeal filed after judge upholds Northam’s temporary ban on all weapons on Virginia Capitol grounds https://t.co/I0iGNJhfAW 48 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said: "This is the right decision. I took this action to protect Virginians from… https://t.co/trRLPPYQHQ 49 minutes ago

