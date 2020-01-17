Xi’s Myanmar Visit And China’s Regional Diplomacy – OpEd

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

By K. Yhome



As Chinese President Xi Jinping travels to Myanmar this week, focus will be on the future of China-Myanmar bilateral relations and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. With this visit, the Chinese leader has rounded-off all immediate neighbours of India–––the Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2014,... 👓 View full article

