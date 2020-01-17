Global  

Security agency apologizes after agent pulls Native American traveller's braids

CTV News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
An official of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration apologized Tuesday to a Native American air traveller who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
