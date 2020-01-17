Brazil to remove culture secretary after he echoes Goebbels: source Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Brazilian government told congressional leaders that Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim will be removed from office after posting a video in which he appears to copy a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, a source told Reuters on Friday. 👓 View full article

