Pompeo Vows To Investigate Possible Surveillance Of Ex-Ambassador Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSecretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will look into the possible surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. He made that statement in an interview with conservative radio host Tony Katz on Friday.



Pompeo told Katz: "We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was

