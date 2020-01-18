Global  

'Show must go on' says Yellow Wiggle as he recovers from on-stage cardiac arrest

SBS Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in hospital after he went into cardiac arrest at a bushfire benefit concert in Sydney.
