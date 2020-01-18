Beirut protest camp ablaze as security forces, protesters clash
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () A fire engulfed a protest camp in central Beirut on Saturday evening, burning tents and sending plumes of smoke into the air, as security forces faced off against protesters near parliament.
38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says In 2019, nearly a quarter of the world’s countries experienced a surge in civil unrest. A recent study published by Verisk Maplecroft has predicted that those surges will continue in 2020. According to their research, 75 of the...
Lebanese first responders treated more than 330 people for injuries during several hours of clashes between security forces and protesters that rocked central... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters