Beirut protest camp ablaze as security forces, protesters clash

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A fire engulfed a protest camp in central Beirut on Saturday evening, burning tents and sending plumes of smoke into the air, as security forces faced off against protesters near parliament.
38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says

38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says 01:21

 38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says In 2019, nearly a quarter of the world’s countries experienced a surge in civil unrest. A recent study published by Verisk Maplecroft has predicted that those surges will continue in 2020. According to their research, 75 of the...

Four killed after Iraqi security forces raid protest camps [Video]Four killed after Iraqi security forces raid protest camps

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad&apos;s main protest site on Saturday and tried to eject protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets killing four people and wounding dozens more,..

Credit: Rumble

Protesters square off against Lebanon security forces [Video]Protesters square off against Lebanon security forces

Security forces in Beirut fired tear gas and used water cannon on Saturday in clashes with protesters armed with tree branches and sign posts near Lebanon's parliament. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio


Recent related news from verified sources

More than 330 people wounded in Beirut protest clashes: rescuers

Lebanese first responders treated more than 330 people for injuries during several hours of clashes between security forces and protesters that rocked central...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Beirut rocked by violence as Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for 2nd night

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked...
CBC.ca


