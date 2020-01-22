Harvey Weinstein rape trial: Opening arguments set to begin

Sharon Dennis RT @jawja100: Harvey Weinstein trial to kick off two years after lighting fire under #MeToo https://t.co/T7lhYrOTa1 45 seconds ago Ellie RT @tessa5news: Harvey Weinstein arrives for his trial. He’s charged with five counts - two of rape and one of a criminal***act in relati… 58 seconds ago Ellie RT @5_News: He was once the most powerful man in Hollywood, but Harvey Weinstein is now in court for the start of his trial following numer… 1 minute ago Lynn Wilson RT @AP: Harvey Weinstein is in court as opening statements are set to start in the biggest trial of the #MeToo era. The rape case is seen a… 1 minute ago Matt Bilinsky RT @alanfeuer: Opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial have started. The presentation by the prosecution has so far been graphi… 2 minutes ago ANNA WILDING I join fellow #silencebreakers today in this article showing support for the women on the stand. #HarveyWeinstein T… https://t.co/HoMF1wP0cQ 4 minutes ago The E.W. Scripps Co. As it gears up its gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Harvey Weinstein trial, @CourtTV today unveiled "Instant Replay"… https://t.co/TuQT1G0n2v 6 minutes ago SNOWFLAKE Harvey Weinstein trial to kick off two years after lighting fire under #MeToo https://t.co/T7lhYrOTa1 6 minutes ago