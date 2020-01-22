Global  

Harvey Weinstein rape trial: Opening arguments set to begin

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Hollywood producer faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today 01:46

 Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer&apos;s..

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial [Video]Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jury selection continues for Harvey Weinstein rape trial, after Gigi Hadid causes a stir

Jury selection at Harvey Weinstein's New York City rape trial resumed Tuesday, a day after supermodel Gigi Hadid caused a stir by emerging as a potential juror.
America’s Next Top Juror? Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Jury Pool For Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial


sddphoto

Sharon Dennis RT @jawja100: Harvey Weinstein trial to kick off two years after lighting fire under #MeToo https://t.co/T7lhYrOTa1 45 seconds ago

Ellie76045842

Ellie RT @tessa5news: Harvey Weinstein arrives for his trial. He’s charged with five counts - two of rape and one of a criminal***act in relati… 58 seconds ago

Ellie76045842

Ellie RT @5_News: He was once the most powerful man in Hollywood, but Harvey Weinstein is now in court for the start of his trial following numer… 1 minute ago

callmetunie

Lynn Wilson RT @AP: Harvey Weinstein is in court as opening statements are set to start in the biggest trial of the #MeToo era. The rape case is seen a… 1 minute ago

mattbilinsky

Matt Bilinsky RT @alanfeuer: Opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial have started. The presentation by the prosecution has so far been graphi… 2 minutes ago

annawilding

ANNA WILDING I join fellow #silencebreakers today in this article showing support for the women on the stand. #HarveyWeinstein T… https://t.co/HoMF1wP0cQ 4 minutes ago

EWScrippsCo

The E.W. Scripps Co. As it gears up its gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Harvey Weinstein trial, @CourtTV today unveiled "Instant Replay"… https://t.co/TuQT1G0n2v 6 minutes ago

jawja100

SNOWFLAKE Harvey Weinstein trial to kick off two years after lighting fire under #MeToo https://t.co/T7lhYrOTa1 6 minutes ago

