Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate North Korean workers

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Russia said on Thursday it had missed a United Nations deadline to repatriate North Korean workers due to what it called objective difficulties, but said it was scrupulously complying with U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China fails to repatriate North Korea workers despite U.N. sanctions: U.S. official

China has failed to send home North Korean workers by a December deadline in violation of United Nations sanctions, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mariataylor6581

Letha Bownas Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate N.Korean workers https://t.co/LGj9XWvx08 10 minutes ago

aManCalledG

Genji Yamaguchi Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate North Korean workers #DPRK #Russia #UNSC https://t.co/MmATjcqndz 13 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Russia Says It Missed U.N. Deadline to Repatriate North Korean Workers - https://t.co/XIm6T7nMsK 15 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate North Korean workers https://t.co/VkquB7uZQW 30 minutes ago

fcj316

Frank Jenkins Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate N.Korean workers https://t.co/5I980xMzqI via @YahooNews Slave Labor 30 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Russia says it missed U.N. deadline to repatriate North Korean workers https://t.co/iDtxpP4e1c 35 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 RT @PopescuCo: @Reuters Russia says it missed UN deadline to repatriate North Korean workers https://t.co/7f4LHJrjMw via @Reuters https://t… 35 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 @Reuters Russia says it missed UN deadline to repatriate North Korean workers https://t.co/7f4LHJrjMw via @Reuters https://t.co/xP4GcklDP0 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.