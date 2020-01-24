Global  

6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

Japan Today Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Six people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See on Friday that appears to have resulted from…
News video: Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police 00:41

 Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Suspect In Harford County Barricade, Shooting Incident Held Without Bail [Video]Suspect In Harford County Barricade, Shooting Incident Held Without Bail

A Harford County man is being held without bond after allegedly shooting at police earlier this week.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

At least six killed in shooting in Germany [Video]At least six killed in shooting in Germany

Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in south-western Germany. Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) north west of Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany shooting: Several victims feared dead after attack in building

Several people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the German town of Rot am See.
Independent

News24.com | 'Several wounded', probable fatalities in southern Germany shooting: police

Police say "several" people have been wounded and "probably" more than one killed in a shooting in southern German town Rot am See, with the attacker believed to...
News24


