Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Space Force logo draws comparisons to 'Star Trek'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump unveiled the logo of Space Force on Friday, attracting critics who said America's newest military branch had boldly gone where Star Trek went before.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's 00:40

 President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Reveals Space Force Logo [Video]Trump Reveals Space Force Logo

President Trump reveals the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force [Video]Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Space Force logo unveiled with a clear Star Trek influence

The president has been pushing to create a new military branch, dubbed Space Force, since 2018 and today tweeted out a logo for the department. The most...
engadget

US Space Force logo looks like one from Star Trek

George Takei, star of the original 1960s Star Trek TV series, is jokingly demanding royalties.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rollidriver

Michael Muszter RT @usatodayDC: "Star Trek" fans are wondering where the inspiration for the newly unveiled Space Force logo came from. Trump revealed the… 2 minutes ago

VaMercedeslady

Mercedes RT @shearm: GEEK ALERT — The new Space Force logo — tweeted out just now by @realDonaldTrump — draws inspiration from Star Trek! cc: @dann… 5 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 US Space Force logo draws comparisons to 'Star Trek' https://t.co/Zu3XKOJtr6 7 minutes ago

rollidriver

Michael Muszter RT @THR: The new U.S. Space Force is not #StarTrek's Starfleet Command, but their logos bear a striking similarity https://t.co/aqpmBYL93k 8 minutes ago

BobAaronWCHS

Bob Aaron RT @starsandstripes: The Space Force logo is also reminiscent of the Air Force Space Command logo, which features the same arrowhead design… 8 minutes ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula With a central symbol resembling an arrowhead, ringed by an orbiting object and set to a starry backdrop, many user… https://t.co/MJqnO2cq7Z 11 minutes ago

DrAlCapino

DrAl Capino#TAC#NAO RT @starsandstripes: “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for t… 28 minutes ago

DrAlCapino

DrAl Capino#TAC#NAO RT @starsandstripes: A @SpaceForceDoD spokesperson said Friday that the new symbol was meant to honor the service’s roots in the @usairforc… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.