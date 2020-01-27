Fact-checking Pete Buttigieg’s Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa

Global  

PolitiFact Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he’s not too young to be the president and actually is the Democrat best positioned to reach out to a broad swath of Americans. "I don’t think you have to be Democrat to see what is wrong with this president and this presidency," Buttigieg said, speaking to a Fox News town hall audience of about 430 on Jan. 26. "I am meeting a lot of what I like to call ‘future former Republicans’ who are coming to my events." The live one-hour town hall was broadcast from the Iowa River Center, ... >>More
