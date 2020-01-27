Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Websites and social media posts have circulated the erroneous claim that there are "thousands" or "10,000" dead as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus . As of early Jan. 27, the estimated death toll is 81 -- all of them in China.The post Misinformation on Coronavirus Death Toll appeared first on FactCheck.org.


