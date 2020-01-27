Global  

Misinformation on Coronavirus Death Toll

FactCheck.org Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Misinformation on Coronavirus Death TollWebsites and social media posts have circulated the erroneous claim that there are "thousands" or "10,000" dead as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus. As of early Jan. 27, the estimated death toll is 81 -- all of them in China.

News video: Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 01:08

 Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a number of private, paying U.S. citizens will also be added to the scheduled charter flight. The...

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 in China

Beijing [China], Jan 27 (ANI): Death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on...
Sify

Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 80 in China, Air India jet on standby to evacuate Indians

The death toll from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China rose to 81 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases is 2,744.
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBSCBC.caThe AgeDeutsche WelleRTTNews

