Trump’s False Tweet on Bolton

President Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the House Democrats "never even asked John Bolton to testify" in their



President Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the House Democrats "never even asked John Bolton to testify" in their impeachment inquiry. The Democrats asked, but Bolton refused to voluntarily appear.


