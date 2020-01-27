Trump’s False Tweet on Bolton

Monday, 27 January 2020 () President Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the House Democrats "never even asked John Bolton to testify" in their impeachment inquiry. The Democrats asked, but Bolton refused to voluntarily appear.
Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, 'quid pro quo.' Lisa Bernhard has more.
Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of..