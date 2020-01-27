Global  

Trump’s False Tweet on Bolton

FactCheck.org Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump’s False Tweet on BoltonPresident Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the House Democrats "never even asked John Bolton to testify" in their impeachment inquiry. The Democrats asked, but Bolton refused to voluntarily appear.

News video: Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim 03:45

 Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, 'quid pro quo.' Lisa Bernhard has more.

