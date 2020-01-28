House Judiciary To Vote On Act Opposing Trump Travel Ban

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe House Judiciary committee will mark up and bring to the floor an act in opposition of the now three-year old Trump administration travel ban.



The 'NO BAN act' according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would "prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President's... Watch VideoThe House Judiciary committee will mark up and bring to the floor an act in opposition of the now three-year old Trump administration travel ban.The 'NO BAN act' according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would "prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President's 👓 View full article

