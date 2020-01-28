Global  

House Judiciary To Vote On Act Opposing Trump Travel Ban

Newsy Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
House Judiciary To Vote On Act Opposing Trump Travel BanWatch VideoThe House Judiciary committee will mark up and bring to the floor an act in opposition of the now three-year old Trump administration travel ban. 

The 'NO BAN act' according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would "prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President's...
News video: House Judiciary To Vote On Act Opposing Trump Travel Ban

House Judiciary To Vote On Act Opposing Trump Travel Ban 00:49

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House Judiciary committee will vote on an act that works to limit the President's ability to impose restrictions.

Recent related news from verified sources

Appeals court to hear lawsuits over Trump travel ban

President Donald Trump's travel ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries is going back before a federal appeals court
Newsday

Muslim ban: US House to vote on bill to repeal Trump's travel ban

Trump confirmed last week he plans to dramatically expand the travel ban to include more countries.
Al Jazeera


